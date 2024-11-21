Jerry Mofokeng on his new role in ‘Mabaso Family Reunion’ series

Thespian Jerry Mofokeng-Makhetha will star in a new Black Brain Pictures four-part comedy series Mabaso Family Reunion, set to air on Netflix.

Speaking to Sunday World Mofokeng-Makhetha said the project was different from what he has done before. Even when he shot it with veteran actor Leon Schuster.

“No one had warned me about the project, I had just been told that I was going to be part of the project. And to memorise the script. The next day we would shoot. Mandla N’s style of directing was not something that I am used to. And it took a while for me to get used to it,” said Mofokeng-Makhetha.

Exposing South African church stories

He said Mandla would tell them they would do things differently from the original script. And that bought more of an authentic feel to the South African story of funerals.

When asked what it was like playing ‘Pastor waTsotsi’, Mofokeng-Makhetha said: “It was an interesting. It was a fun experience because these types of pastors are a reality in churches, especially in South Africa. Having to transform into this character made me feel like I was a part [of] exposing what happens within churches. And how corruption occurs in a religious space.”

Having been exposed to church environments and pastors was convenient for Mofokeng-Makhetha. This was because he was able to get into character.

Used own experiences to get into character

“It was easy for me to use what I saw and experienced to transform into the character. Actors are chameleons, and can take what they have seen and experienced and use that to become a character.

“The people I worked with on set were also able to help me get into character. Because they were not afraid to play outside of their comfort zone. And also have fun with their characters, which made work fun. Overall, this project was an enjoyable and memorable experience. And I encourage people to watch the series.”

