Justin Bieber’s tour dates to South Africa confirmed

American singer Justin Bieber has confirmed his South African tour dates.

This after the superstar announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a painful rash around the mouth. The announcement sent shockwaves and some fans were concerned that he may not turn up for the South African leg of the world tour.

Tour promoters Big Concerts and AEG Presents confirmed that Bieber will definitely be coming to the country.

The world tour will resume at Lucca Festival in Italy on July 31. His long-awaited and much-anticipated concerts in South Africa will take place at the DHL Stadium, Cape Town on September 28, and at the FNB Stadium, Joburg on October 1.

Bieber announced on Tuesday that he would resume his Justice World Tour and would continue with his international world tour performances in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

He would then head back to Europe in 2023.

