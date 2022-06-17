Kabza De Small lights up New York’s Times Square

Amapiano superstar Kabelo Motha, fondly known by his stage name Kabza De Small, is the latest local to light up New York’s Times Square.

Being a face of youth culture, the artist is on a roll, having also released his album KOA II (King of Amapiano) on Youth Day.

In an interview with Spotify who honoured the artist with the Times Square poster, Kabza said: “Amapiano is not something that was involved with a lot of things. Like now, this is when they are starting to brand Amapiano. Amapiano developed on its own, do you understand? You must know, like labels and stuff.

“We started this thing from scratch. There wasn’t too much sampling and stuff, those things are only starting now. It’s something that was innovated.”

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, said they are honoured to have given Kabza the platform to show off his work in this way.

“As part of commemorating such a deeply significant day for the African diaspora as Juneteenth, we’re celebrating not only Kabza’s musical innovation but the ingenuity and global influence of black cultural creation across the globe,” said Okumu.

Sir Trill and Kabza keep disappointing fans

