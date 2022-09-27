Kanye West compares his divorce to Queen Elizabeth’s death

American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, seems not to have come to terms with his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday night, he took to his Instagram and shared how the divorce from Kim brought on the same sadness felt by the people of London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II over two weeks ago. The Queen was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on Monday last week.

“London I know how you feel, I lost my Queen too,” wrote Kanye.

Kim and Kanye divorced in 2021 after being married for six years. The couple first met in the early 2000s but did not become official friends until 2008. They started dating in 2011 and welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013.

A year later in May, the couple tied the knot, which was followed by three more children.

In January 2021, news broke that Kim and Kanye were ending their marriage and on February 19, 2021 Kim officially filed for divorce.

Sunday World

Author