Kaya FM gives its station manager the boot

Kaya FM station manager Sibongile Mtyali was fired on Friday and has been ordered to leave the station with immediate effect. The former Metro FM manager’s dismissal is likely to get messy as she has informed her bosses at Kaya FM she intends to apply for an urgent court interdict to reverse her expulsion as she believes it is an unlawful termination of her contract because she has not breached any company policy. News of Mtyali’s dismissal emerged after her lawyers sent a letter in which they threatened to go the legal route to reverse her dismissal.

