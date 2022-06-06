Kelly Khumalo at the peak of her career in season three of reality show

Afro-pop musician Kelly Khumalo has dropped the trailer for season three of Life With Kelly Khumalo, the Showmax Original reality series that won the 2021 Safta for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show.

The new season launches on July 5 and picks up with the #KellyKhumalo trending on Twitter in April 2022, the release of the true-crime documentary series about the death of Senzo Meyiwa, and the soccer star’s trial about to start.

Despite ongoing conspiracy theories, Kelly’s career has been thriving with her Sama-nominated album The Voice of Africa going gold, the Afrima-nominated Empini becoming the biggest hit of her career and going quadruple platinum, Esphambanweni snatching double platinum, and Ngathwala Ngaye also achieving the platinum status.

Fans will also see Kelly working on her most anticipated album while growing her business empire, which already includes Controversy Gin and Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine.

Season three of the reality TV show will also spill the tea on how she feels about Meyiwa’s family, Jub-Jub’s (baby-daddy Molemo Maarohanye) Mother’s Day posts on social media, and Brenda Mtambo.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author