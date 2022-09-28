Kelly reunites with Zandie in season three finale of her reality show

Afro-pop musician Kelly Khumalo’s Life With Kelly Khumalo wrapped up with Kelly ending her friendship with Wanda Baloyi, reconciling with her estranged sister Zandie, and meeting her nephew for the first time.

A moment that everyone had been longing for took place when Kelly and Zandie reunited during a family therapy session. This comes three years after their public fallout, when Zandie declared that she was divorcing her sister.

In the season three finale, Kelly told Zandie how the separation affected her.

“When that separation occurred, I was broken to my core. And I want my sister to know that as strong as I am, nothing can ever break me, but that did,” said Kelly.

Kelly also met her nephew, Zandie’s child, for the first time, a union that the Empini hitmaker has been anticipating since she heard of Zandie’s pregnancy.

In the second episode of season two, Kelly said she heard about her sister’s pregnancy through the grapevine and had not met her nephew, which did not sit well with her.

“I feel like I’ve lost so much time where my godson is concerned. I haven’t met my godson, but damn, I love that little boy,” said Kelly.

“I’ve gone through so many things where I’m like, ‘how is my godson born without me? He doesn’t even know me’. That’s how deep the scar is.”

Zandie shared that she was not sure what to expect when she walked into the therapy session, but had hoped that by the time everyone left, there would be some form of reconciliation between the sisters.

“I was also hoping that whatever happened in that therapy session, everyone would share exactly how they felt about the other. It was crucial that we leave that room having resolved everything, because the burden of that separation was getting too heavy to carry,” said Zandie.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author