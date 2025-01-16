Keyshia Cole SA concert cancelled again due to LA fires

The much-anticipated Keyshia Cole South African tour has been postponed again following the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles.

The tour was set to take place later this month after it was postponed last September due to unforeseen circumstances that were not divulged to fans.

According to organiser Glen 21 Entertainment, Keyshia Cole was directly affected by the ongoing tragedy. She also lost her home, said the organiser in a statement.

“She is unable to proceed with her scheduled performance. Together with her team, we have been working tirelessly to assess the situation. And in light of these unexpected and heart-breaking events, the difficult decision was made to call off the tour.

“The decision regarding a way forward will be finalised as soon as possible. And further details will be shared with fans by the end of next week,” reads the statement.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and Billboard chart-topper is well known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment.

The current ticket holders will be notified via email with instructions on how to proceed by the end of next week.

Fuelled by powerful winds and dry conditions, a series of wildfires erupted last week and roared across the Los Angeles area. This left hundreds of people with destroyed houses and killed at least 25 people. Some died while trying to prevent the fires from engulfing their homes.

Other celebrities affected by the fire include Paris Hilton, John Legend, Billy Crystal,

Mandy Moore, Mark Hamill, Mel Gibson, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Tina Knowles, John Goodman, Whoopi Goldberg and singer Jhené Aiko. Aiko shared that her house had burnt down in the fires on January 9 via a now-deleted Instagram post. She also shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Me and my children’s home is gone, burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy,” she wrote at the time.

