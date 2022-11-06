E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Khomo sues Tsogo Sun for a staggering R30m

By Ngwako Malatji
Former Miss SA Teen Phuti Khomo is suing for R30million from Tsogo Sun for using her pictures without permission.

Former Miss SA Teen and television actress Phuti Khomo is demanding a whopping R30-million from Tsogo Sun after accusing the company of using her image rights for profit without her permission.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.