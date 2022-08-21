Khuzani and Igcokamelisha fight over a maskandi festival

Maskandi artists, Mthandeni ‘Igcokamélisha’ Manqele and his number one enemy, Khuzani ‘Indlamleze’ Mpungose are already bumping heads even though they are supposed to work together in October.

Khuzani is staging his show, Gcwalisa Spring Picnic, at People’s Park in Durban on 15 October and last week, he announced Mthandeni among the 15 maskandi artists he’s pencilled to perform.

He said he selected the 15 artists, among them Mthandeni, Ntencane, Dumakahle, Imfezemnyama, Inkosi Yamagcokama, according to their popularity on Facebook.

“I can assure everyone that all 15 were contacted and they sent us their quotations. We haven’t signed contracts with them yet but we’ve concluded everything verbally. I’d also like to emphasize that, the selection of artists was based on social media following, otherwise we’d have loved to book all maskandi artists,” said Khuzani.

But Mthandeni has poured cold water on his supposed appearance at the shindig accusing Khuzani of using his face to promote the picnic.

“I know nothing about this event, I was never contacted and I have no contract with Khuzani or his team. When I saw the poster I was surprised just like everyone else. I then asked my team and they had no knowledge of this. This is unprofessional, my picture shouldn’t have been used without payment or my consent, this might ruin my brand,” said Mthandeni.

He said he will not entertain Khuzani by asking him to explain. “I am not going to engage with Khuzani because he’s not at my level. I’d rather wait for him to contact my team. If he doesn’t I’ll still be fine with it,” he said.

Khuzani’s spokesperson, Mthokozisi Zuma however insists Mthandeni’s people know about the do.

“Mthandeni is not telling the truth and I don’t understand why he’s doing this. We discussed everything with his team including the use of photos. His team even sent us his quotation, as a result we are finalising the paperwork for his booking.”

He however refused to produce Mthandeni’s quotation as proof. “Unfortunately I cannot send any paperwork from Mthandeni because it’s a confidential document. He is not the only artist we contacted but all the artists who are on the poster were contacted,” he said.

