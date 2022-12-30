King Monada’s second wife suspended from job for misconduct

King Monada’s second wife, Cynthia Leon, has been suspended from her job at the Greater Letaba Municipality over allegations of misconduct.

Leon, who was kicked out of King Monada’s castle in Ga- Mokgoloboto village in Limpopo by the artist in 2020 for allegedly being disrespectful and later returned after they rekindled their love, is among the three municipal employees who have been iced from their jobs after being charged with misconduct about two weeks ago.

Leon has been working in the municipality’s Modjadjiskloof offices in Limpopo for several years before hitting it off with the award-winning recording superstar. She is said to have made representation in which she is challenging the allegations against her.

It is not clear what labour laws Leon and her colleagues had transgressed for the municipality to charge and suspend them for misconduct.

Leon and her colleagues, said the source, are expected to be hauled before the disciplinary hearing next year when the investigations are completed. And if found guilty, they are likely to be fired from their jobs and possibly face criminal charges.

“The council is likely to press criminal charges against them if they are found guilty of the alleged offence,” said the deep throat.

The mole added that the municipality was also conducting forensic investigations to unearth more details that could strengthen its case against the trio.

Leon couldn’t be reached for comment at the time of publishing, as her phone was on voicemail.

Greater Letaba Municipality Spokesperson Lovers Maenetja confirmed that three municipal employees have been suspended from their jobs on allegations of misconduct.

“Our labour team is busy with investigations. We cannot dwell much on the matter now, we are awaiting legal process to conclude,” Maenetja said.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author