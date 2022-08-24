‘Kwaito ingrained in lives of South Africans because of Magesh’

The history of Kwaito will always be embedded in the lives of those who were touched by Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.

This was reiterated by the speakers at his memorial service held at his former school, St Stithians College in Sandton, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Remembering the role Magesh played in the music industry as one of kwaito legends, radio personality and kwaito fanatic Penny Lebyane said Magesh represented both ekasi and suburbs which made everyone feel included in his music.

“I had an advantage of being in the first-row seat in his life because I was friends with his sister. Tokollo was dynamic, intelligent and special child. He was the national crush,” said Lebyane.

Echoing Lebyane’s words that Magesh was loved by women, Gauteng ANC secretary and music mogul, TK Nciza, said his ex-wife Nhlanhla Nciza had a huge crush on Tokollo.

“My ex-wife would tell me that she had a crush on him, and for that reason I did not like Magesh,” said Nciza jokingly.

He further dished out words of wisdom to musicians, telling them that they need to make the world and those in power to take them seriously because they do not understand that music is a business.

In a pre-recorded video, DJ Fresh, who could not attend the memorial, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Magesh.

“The number-one tsotsi helped take kwaito to the [next] musical level, if I may say with all due respect. Thank you for bringing lyricism and meaning to kwaito. It is so sad that we have to say goodbye to you now, we love you, we will see you second-half.”

Among many celebrities who attended the memorial were DJ Oskido, DJ Cleo, and singer Nomfundo Moh.

Magesh died on August 15 from an epileptic seizure, according to family spokesperson Sheila Afari.

