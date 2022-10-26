Lady Du dishes out some sound advice

Amapiano musician Lady Du advised musicians not to pressurise themselves into making hits or buying expensive items if they want to succeed in the music business.

The Zuma yi Star hit-maker, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, emphasised that it was important not to seek fame saying it was possible to make money without a huge following. She said staying true to your character was cheaper saying no one would realise even if the bank account was crippled.

She said the first thing to do was to sign with the South African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) and South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) then hit the studio to record songs consecutively.

“When one hits [and] you build your brand keep recording!!! Reason for this is, I calculate my profit a month on the lowest selling song feature or not, I registered all the songs I’m on which go up to over a 100 songs,” said Ngwenya.

She explained that if her lowest selling song was R3000 a month, she multiplies the number by 100 and comes to a total of R300 000 a month, a process she calls mass production.

“Music needs smart movers not fast movers! People fight to make hits but I’ll tell you, you can still make money without a hit, learn the ins and outs of business. I write songs for people [and] my publishing will set me up for life.

“When you start making a decent amount of money don’t buy expensive clothes and luxury cars knowing you as a brand need to pay them. So, here’s what I did, I saved the whole of 2021, did not buy anything expensive but bought two properties [and] built apartments, they pay me a salary,” she said.

She said her apartments were keeping her lifestyle maintained and she claimed that she would still get money sitting at home via her investments.

“Use your music and bookings to build outside what you’re doing, when you now know that you no longer have things to pay monthly from your own pocket, you go back and invest now in the brand!!! Make sure your accounting is on point and your music production is flowing,” she said.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author