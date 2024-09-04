Late media personality Vinolia Mashego’s dad Collins has died

Collins Mashego, father of the late Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as “V-Mash”, has died. According to a family statement, Mashego died peacefully on Tuesday at his home in Mamelodi Gardens at the age of 82.

Mashego was himself a South African legend in television and entertainment. He is well known for his work as an anchor at the SABC back in the day. The television legend produced various entertainment programmes such as Lapologa, Dinaledi, Mathemalodi and Diarora.

Later in his career he joined SABC 1 and SABC 2 and in 1999 he retired from the public broadcaster.

Beloved daughter took after him

His beloved daughter and former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia died in her sleep in 2020. Mashego was devastated by her death.

V–Mash’s father described his daughter as one who loved to be close to him and followed strongly in his footsteps.

According to media reports, Collins said of all his three children, Vinolia was the one that took after him. And as soon as she joined the 1990s youth show Jam Alley, he knew that Vinolia would become a superstar.

“When she was younger, I used to tease them that no one will ever be like me. But she took it to heart, she said, ‘I want to beat that man’.

Colourful broadcast career

“I will remember her as one of my children who once challenged me and succeeded. She surpassed me because she was more popular and loved. People loved me, but she took it to another level,” said Collins at the time.

“It is very sad that she is gone, I have lost my jewel,” said Collins, after Vinolia died in April 2020.

