Legal showdown looming between Tbo Touch and Musa Khawula

A legal battle is looming between controversial social media personality Musa Khawula and broadcasting sensation Tbo Touch after the former accused the Metro FM afternoon drive show host of running down Soweto TV.

In what has become on brand, Khawula on Wednesday alleged that Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe has destroyed Soweto TV since taking over in 2019 as CEO.

“Tbo Touch is accused of paying himself 3 times – as a CEO, as a Director of a sales company MVM & paying his company Touch HD with Soweto TV’s funds but his company does not render any services at the station,” he wrote.

He further said employees at Soweto TV worked under horrible conditions under the Metro FM personality.

“Under Tbo Touch’s management the staff is expected to work without internet access. – They haven’t been receiving pay slips since the beginning 2022. – The drivers have been struggling to pour fuel at the garage in Pimville & have been turned back several times due to non-payment,” Khawula wrote.

Sunday world can now reveal that the radio superstar has given the social media sensation a tight deadline to remove his tweet thread, according to the letter from Tbo Touch’s attorneys.

According to the letter, which we have seen, Tbo Touch also accuses Khawula of using his image without his permission and demands he removes it.

Tbo Touch is demanding a that Khawula who has more than 200 000 followers on Twitter to issue public apology before Thursday or face a lawsuit.

“You made the statements for your personal benefit to boost your social media popularity and relevance without making any attempt to verify any facts concerning the matters that you have published on your twitter account,” a letter from SGA Law Africa reads in part.

The letter then goes on to warn Khawula to issue “an unconditional public apology on before or on before 16:00 on Thursday that you refrain making any defamatory statements about our client”

When called for comment Touch refused to comment. For his part, Khawula’s tweet late on Wednesday night suggested he had received the letter from the lawyers and was unfazed.

“First things first, before wanting to threaten me with lawyers I think you should address the grievances by the employees at Soweto TV under your management and the sexual misconduct cases against Brian Mokoena,” he wrote.

The story will be updated after receiving Mokoena’s comment.

Author