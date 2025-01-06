Life on parole was tough, says delighted Nota Baloyi

After being freed under strict parole supervision, controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi has finally completed his 60-day sentence.

After completing two weeks of his 60-day sentence at Johannesburg Prison, also known as Sun City, Baloyi was released on parole in November.

He was arrested in November while attending a Randburg magistrate’s court hearing regarding a rape case.

He was imprisoned in connection with another case involving rapper Ntokozo Mdluli, better known by his stage name K.O., after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Baloyi first ignored the court order that K.O. had obtained.

K.O. had initially requested that he refrain from revealing information that would purportedly connect him to the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Baloyi expressed his happiness at having completed his sentence and emerged unscathed in an interview with Sunday World.

Back in court on January 21 for rape case

“Life on parole was tough, so I used it as a break to not think about my plans for the year,” Baloyi said.

“I just have faith that there will be fewer obstacles to overcome than those I encountered in 2024.

“The head of parole board commended my father for being present with me through this whole ordeal and said that he looks forward to never seeing me again.”

The parole officer, he continued, assured him that prison is not a place for someone like him and that it is extremely uncommon for parolees to be released under their fathers’ supervision.

Speaking about his future plans, Baloyi said: “I am confident that I will soon be able to put all my legal troubles behind me so I can focus on turning my obstacle into new opportunities.

Baloyi’s rape case was postponed until the indexing and pagination were finished, and he is scheduled to appear on January 21.

Also Read: Nota Baloyi freed after serving two weeks of 60-day jail term

Nota Baloyi nabbed in court for violating K.O court order

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content