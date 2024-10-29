Lira sets record straight on her non-performance at festival

Songbird Lerato Moipone Molapo, popularly known as Lira, has disputed a statement by the organisers of the Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa) in Bloemfontein.

The festival, which took place this month, released a statement outlining Lira’s reasons for skipping her performance.

Lira was booked to perform alongside Zonke, Maleh, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Kelly Khumalo.

Organiser blames ‘unforeseen personal matters’

In the statement, the organisers said: “We sincerely apologise for the disappointment Lira’s absence at the Woman to Woman show caused.”

“She completed her sound check at 5.30pm on Friday and was on site fully prepared to perform.

“However, due to unforeseen personal matters, she had to leave the event urgently and was unable to take to the stage.”

Lira, however, released a statement explaining the real reason why she never performed at the show.

She released a statement explaining the real reason.

Lira sets record straight

“The statement issued by the Woman to Woman regarding my non-performance on 11 October is not correct. The promoters were informed at the time of inquiring about my availability. That due to still being in recovery, they should be respectful of the fact that I can not perform late at night.”

Lira further stated that she left the venue at 21:35 due to the event running late.

Marumo Gallants also released a statement on the weekend of the festival. They were billed to play against Kaizer Chiefs in the Cufa Cup. The club announced that they would not be participating in the inaugural tournament the next day.

“Marumo Gallants FC would like to advise its supporters and fans that it is unable to confirm its participation in the Cufa Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs FC on the 13th of October 2024 due to a contractual dispute with the organisers,” the club said.

Gallants blames cancellation on dispute

“Marumo Gallants FC shall advise accordingly should the dispute be resolved on time to confirm participation.”

On Sunday, though, the club announced that it had successfully resolved the issue.

Also Read: Cufa organisers explain Lira’s failure to perform on Friday

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content