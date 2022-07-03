Longwe ‘ready to tell truth about Meyiwa’

Longwe Twala, the son of legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, is finally back home from drug rehabilitation. He was welcomed by his family in June, after spending several months in rehab.

“Longwe is sober, and he is a changed man now,” said a source.

Longwe is one of the people who were present when Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014.

Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend and baby mama, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Last month, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of the five men accused of slaying the soccer star, said a 2019 docket

recommended the prosecution of Longwe, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo (Kelly’s mother), her younger sister Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala (Meyiwa’s friends), and Maggie Phiri, a neighbour accused of cleaning up the crime scene.

Mshololo said the charges contained in the second docket were for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Longwe has had several run-ins with his father over his drug episodes in recent years.

In January 2020, Chicco handed his son over to the Diepkloof police station in Soweto for allegedly stealing his friend’s cellphone.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, Chicco said he wished Longwe would rot in jail, if he was the one who had killed Meyiwa.

But Chicco is now more reconciliatory towards Longwe after his son’s battle with drugs for almost 10 years.

“Chicco is excited that his son is a changed man. They had a heart-to-heart (chat) as father and son, and Longwe is prepared to tell the truth about the death of Senzo,” a source close to the situation said.

Meanwhile, it emerged on Friday that the defence teams of the four other men formally charged with the killing of Meyiwa have applied to the National Director of Public Prosecutions to have charges against them dropped.

