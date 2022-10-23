Louw wants to be granted one wish

Entertainment icon Marah Louw plans to hit the studio and release a few songs with Caiphus Semenya just for the fun of it, but most importantly to fill a void.

The veteran musician and actress said she was compelled for some time to do songs she did not resonate with for the sake of following trends.

She revealed that she dislikes 50 50 Makes 100% as it was the total opposite of what she would have loved her brand to be associated with. She also never performed the song on stage after it was released.

“The song was loved by crowds. It just didn’t make me happy, I think the author of the song Dumisane Ngubeni, Bongani Fassie’s dad, thought it would suit me, but it just didn’t,” said Louw, the Take Me To The River hitmaker.

“I then decided to quit the music industry because I am most comfortable with opera.

“In fact, I believe I should have been singing opera. Also, I just connect better with jazz. I love the genre, and in the future I wish to do something related to that.

“Caiphus Semenya is an amazing writer and I have been talking to him about writing me a few songs before I die. I wish to at least do the music I love before I am too old to remember the lyrics.”

Louw added her music career did not secure her enough gigs to keep her going, so she joined musicals, which were an introduction to her acting career.

While working on the Blues in the Night musical show at the Market Theatre in 1993, she remembers receiving a call from poet Wally Serote, who invited her to perform for Nelson Mandela in a concert at the Wembley Stadium in England.

“I did not hesitate to tell the director of the musical that it was my last day.

“Who wasn’t excited when Madiba was released?”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author