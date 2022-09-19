Lumko’s colourful life to be celebrated at memorial on Tuesday

A memorial service for the late former YoTV presenter Lumko Johnson Leqela will be held at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Lumko, 32, died on Wednesday last week. The details surrounding the LGBTQI activist and radio personality’s death are still unclear.

According to media reports, the LGBTQI activist and radio personality was hospitalised after a short illness before passing away.

Lumko first made their appearance on TV as a presenter on YoTV as a teenager. They then went on to build a successful career as a sought-after radio personality.

Also Read: TV star Lumko has died

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author