E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE HEROIC MEN
NOMINATE HEROIC MEN
Celebrity News

Lumko’s colourful life to be celebrated at memorial on Tuesday

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lumko Johnson//Image: Instagram

A memorial service for the late former YoTV presenter Lumko Johnson Leqela will be held at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Lumko, 32, died on Wednesday last week. The details surrounding the LGBTQI activist and radio personality’s death are still unclear.

According to media reports, the LGBTQI activist and radio personality was hospitalised after a short illness before passing away.

Lumko first made their appearance on TV as a presenter on YoTV as a teenager. They then went on to build a successful career as a sought-after radio personality.

Also Read: TV star Lumko has died

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.