Major League challenge themselves to play for 72 hours straight

Award-winning duo Major League have challenged themselves to a 72-hour non-stop set event.

The Balcony Mix Xperience: The Book Of The Music Journey is described as a celebratory event that will see the duo challenge themselves to the longest set they have ever had, in an attempt to put black excellence on the map.

“This journey has been nothing but amazing to us. We couldn’t have found a better way to bring our brands purpose to life of ‘feeding the culture’ and celebrate a whirlwind of a ride we’ve experienced over the past year.

“Taking Amapiano to the world and kicking all the doors we’ve found closed open so the world can dance to the biggest sound of the continent right now, and see all the talent South Africa has,” said the duo.

They emphasised that the event, which will take place from September 2 to 4 at Katy’s Palace in Kramerville, Sandton, will be ticket limited.

“We see this show as a celebration of what we’ve achieved and we can’t wait to celebrate this moment of our biggest supporters. See you on the dance floor,” said the DJ.

