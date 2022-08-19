Makhene and ex-hubby butt heads over their marital house

Television actress Letoya Makhene and her ex-husband Privilege Mangezi are on each other’s throats again, this time over their marital townhouse in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, which forms part of the joint estate.

Mangezi is allegedly refusing to vacate the property eight years after their messy divorce, and is said to have chased away an estate agent who wanted to sell the property. He is also accused of failing to pay the property’s levies, rates and taxes, leaving the revered actress deep in financial quagmire.

A statement from property managing agents, Jawitz, shows just under R200 000 in unpaid levies.

In an interview with Sunday World this week, Makhene confirmed that her ex-husband is refusing to leave. “He is refusing to vacate the property and also prevented estate agents from bringing potential buyers to view the house. Privilege must just get out of my house, bring back my kids and bloody leave me alone,” said Makhene.

She said after their divorce in 2014, she moved out and found herself a place to stay somewhere in Johannesburg, adding that the court had appointed Mayibuye Trust as the liquidators tasked with selling the property.

On February 3, Makhene’s lawyers wrote to the liquidators and urged them to sell the property because it was causing financial harm on the thespian.

The letter, which we have seen, reads in part: “We confirm that we have had a conversation with Mr Mangezi last year and has confirmed that he will settle all the outstanding amounts which are in arrears and relate to rates and taxes, water and electricity.

“We confirm that our instruction from our client is that the house should be sold albeit at a loss, and our client undertakes to settle her share of the residue due to the bank. Mr Mangezi would be responsible for his half share of the money owed to the bank.

“It remains our client’s position that the property is causing harm to her financial health and viability, and request that we bring this matter to finality.”

In a response dated February 16, the liquidators said Mangezi was in a process of buying the house.

Their letter reads: “Mr Mangezi contacted our office after receipt of your e-mail. Mr Mangezi informed us that his business manager at the bank informed him that he will assist him with a bond as he wishes to retain the property.

“We informed Mangezi that we require proof of his bond application confirming the approval within 14 days. Should his application not be successful, we will definitely proceed with the sale of the property as proposed.”

Makhene has also opened a case of contempt of court and kidnapping against Mangezi at the Douglasdale police station after he denied her access to their children and refused to bring them back to her after they visited him over a month ago.

Mangezi declined to comment. “You spoke to her, so continue to speak to her. I don’t have time for rubbish,” he said.

