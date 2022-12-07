Man gets 21 years in jail for shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker

A man accused of shooting American musician Lady Gaga’s dog walker was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

The accused also stole the Bad Romance hitmaker’s French bulldogs during the attack in 2021.

According to international media reports, the crime was motivated by the value of the dogs, which are a breed worth thousands of dollars.

James Howard Jackson, one of the three men in the dock, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder.

Jackson and two other men are believed to have driven around Hollywood and San Fernando Valley in February 2021 looking for a specific breed. They came across Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with the three dogs.

Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery and two of the dogs were stolen. Writing on social media after the attack, the dog walker described the incident as a very close call to death.

The two dogs were, however, returned days later by a woman who was also charged with the crime.

