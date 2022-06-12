Manqele ditches reality show

The fallout between TV executive Legend Manqele and maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has deepened, with the former accusing the latter of being “ungrateful”.

This after Mpungose alleged that Manqele’s production company, Bar Leader, owed him money. The production company produced Mpungose’s SABC1 reality show, Khuzani Boh!

Sunday World can now confirm there won’t be a second season of the show following the fallout between the two men. “I do not want to work on the show any more as there is too much drama. Besides, we are busy with other projects –we wouldn’t do justice to the show. I will no longer invest my money into this show,” said Manqele.

Mpungose declined to comment.

The show made news for all the wrong reasons since making its debut last year.

Last September, Sunday World reported that Mpungose and Manqele were embroiled in a dispute with a budding producer over the ownership of the show.

Musa Buthelezi, a KwaZulu-Natal-based producer, said at the time that Mpungose’s show had been hijacked from him and sold to the public broadcaster without his consent.

Speaking to Sunday World then, Buthelezi said he and his colleague Thuli Zulu had met Mpungose at Umhlanga in 2017 to seek his permission to film a reality show titled Khuzani The Maskandi King.

He said Mpungose had then referred him to his manager, Mthokozisi Zuma, whom they later met and reached an agreement to shoot the show. He said he and Mpungose had signed a “letter of intent” in which the award-winning artist gave his company, PSG, permission to produce the show.

Manqele rubbished the claim that the concept belonged to Buthelezi. He said he conceptualized the show in 2019, and started talking to the SABC and MultiChoice about it.

“I did not even know that the guy you are talking about was working on the show with Khuzani, but then again you can’t claim an IP [intellectual property] on a reality show,” said Manqele at the time.

