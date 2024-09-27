Maphorisa, Nota dragged into Kwesta’s ‘Maybabo’ rights fight

Producer Neo Makwa, popularly known as Makwa Beats, has revealed that DJ Maphorisa is not responsible for people not being credited on Kwesta’s 2016 hit song Maybabo.

This comes after actress and singer Itumeleng Bokaba revealed that she was only compensated with 59 cents for her contribution.

Makwa also revealed that he has not been paid for his work. He shared that while he produces music, those who were simply in the studio are receiving royalties.

Bokaba, on the other hand, claimed on social media that Nota Baloyi told her the money owed for her work went to Themba Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa.

Finger pointed at music executive Nota Baloyi

Makwa took to DJ Maphorisa’s defence, slamming claims that he was the one responsible for the mess up. He instead pointed the finger at producer Nota Baloyi, saying he did the splits behind everyone’s back.

Nota responded that Makwa should go to Samro (Southern African Music Rights organisation) and fix whatever is wrong. Samro is responsible for royalties and all legal issues regarding musicians’ revenue from their artistic creations.

“I am not your publisher nor have I ever claimed to be. While you are at it, bring back my things before I open a case of theft against you. Let them sort it out amongst themselves. I am not credited as a composer. They must screw each other over and over and not involve me,” wrote Nota.

Makwa clapped back by body-shaming Nota. Makwa claimed that he was not in possession of any of Nota’s belongings. And that the reason he was not gaining weight was because he is cruel.

“You cannot do splits behind our backs and tell us to fix it ourselves. And you have been shady from day one. You told me to get rid of my publisher because you did not want me to find out that you are a fraud,” said Makwa.

