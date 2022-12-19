Masechaba Khumalo shows off her baby bump

Television and radio personality Masechaba Khumalo has joined Mzansi’s 2022 list of celebrities that are expecting new babies. Khumalo is expecting her third child.

The 38-year-old Zambian-born personality took to social media on Sunday to share her excitement about her pregnancy.

She joins other expecting celebrity moms such as singer Kelly Khumalo and Keke Palmer who also showed off their bulging baby bumps in recent weeks.

Kelly Khumalo confidently flaunts her bulging baby bump

