Masechaba Ndlovu ties the knot for the third time

TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu has tied the knot again, for the third time, this time to music executive Ntethe.

Following her first marriage to businessman Mfundo Ntsibande, she was able to find love once more.

On November 20, 2015, Masechaba married Vusi Ndlovu.

She changed her name from Lekalake to Ndlovu, but regrettably, the second marriage did not work out either, and the couple went separate ways in early 2018.

Masechaba announced on social media that she had married her best friend, who is now her husband and the father of her youngest child.

“My chief strategist, my lover, my life. Baba ka @lukhanyo_lwezizwe, ndiyakuthanda.

Ndiyabulela Faku, Nyawuza, Mpondo,” she wrote.

“As we embark on this journey together, may no weapon formed against us prosper. This was the happiest day of my life.

“I love you, @official_ntethe, and I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you.”

Actor Lizwe Khumbuza and talent manager Luyanda Duma also finally tied the knot.

In February of last year, the couple welcomed a boy into the world. In April, Duma revealed that Khumbuza’s uncles visited her home to pay lobola.

Khumbuza was previously in a relationship with travel blogger Thobeka Thobi Rose, who was also friends with Duma.

Rose and Khumbuza were one of the couples featured in the Defining Love series.

The couple also shared their love story on the GQ Black Love Series, which is an ode to couples of colour who personify authentic representation of what being black and in love means.

It is not clear when Rose and Khumbuza split and the reasons for their separation, but there have been rumours that Duma was already thawing in the arms of her former friend.

