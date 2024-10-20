Mashaba blocked from Moholo’s burial

Award-winning songbird Winnie Mashaba was humiliated by a group of people who tried to block her from attending Solly Moholo’s funeral in Tshwane last week.

Her alleged peccadillo was that she arrived at Moholo’s memorial service in an aircraft.

The jaw-dropping titbits were revealed by two highly placed sources, an artist manager and a musician, who disapprove of Mashaba’s alleged ill-treatment.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content