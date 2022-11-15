Miss Pru bids farewell to Ambitious Entertainment after seven years

Award-winning DJ Prudence Sebalo, professionally known as Miss Pru, has cut ties with her record label Ambitious Entertainment.

Miss Pru announced on social media that she has left the stable after seven years, sharing how her stay had been an incredible journey, and how she has grown as an artist with the help of Ambitious Entertainment.

She added that in the last few months, she took a break from music to redefine her artistic expression.

“Ambitious Entertainment played a big role in my career, so it is not an easy decision to announce my departure from the label,” she wrote.

“Myself and Ambitious Entertainment have amicably consented to part ways, and I will forever be grateful for their hard work and the value they’ve added to my brand.”

Miss Pru started her career as a radio presenter on TransAfrica radio station and went on to work with other stations including Touch HD, Radio Rhythms, as well as Cliff Central.

In 2015, she released her debut single Welele, which was followed by many hit songs such as Isaga Lam in 2018, Ugesi (2017), Wena Wedwa (2017), Miss Pru Phumelela (2017), and Miss Pru Ameni featuring Emtee.

She has won numerous awards including the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for Best Music Video category at the SAMAs 23rd edition.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author