DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, who recently announced that she and rapper Khuli Chana are expecting a child, has penned a heart-warming tribute to her mother Imelda Klowand.

The multi-award winning performer and TV host wrote on Instagram: “Going to bed with a very grateful heart – not only am I surrounded by overwhelming love and support but my son? Our son?

“Our little guy is loved already, and if I can be just half the mother that my mom @imeldak20 is to me, I would’ve won at this life thing.”