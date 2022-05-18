Mpho Sebeng humbled by positive feedback on ‘Savage Beauty’

The latest Netflix series Savage Beauty, which premiered on the streaming service on Thursday last week, is receiving positive feedback from Mzansi.

The drama series, created by Lebogang Mogashoa and produced by Quizzical Pictures, centres around Zinhle, played by Rosemary Zimu, a mysterious young woman seeking revenge against a powerful family.

Actor Mpho Sebeng, who plays the role of Bonga Selepe, took to social media to share how humbled he is by the positive feedback.

“We put our hearts and souls into this project, and for it to be received with warm hands is a true blessing,” he wrote.

Mpho also thanked the viewers who have been watching the series, adding that the show was trending as one of Netflix’s top 10 across 190 countries worldwide.

Zimu, who has also been praised for her performance, will also be making a comeback on e.tv’s Scandal! this week playing Lily Juice, an announcement that was welcomed by the fans of the show.

See reactions on Savage Beauty:

No ways, #SavageBeauty is one of the best directed and well written series to come from SA. The acting is brilliant. The storyline alignment is spectacular. The quality and cinematography. I’m very impressed. A 10/10 from me. — Nigy Graphy 📸 (@nigel_hove) May 14, 2022

I really enjoyed Savage Beauty. Well done 👌🏾 — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 15, 2022

Savage beauty on Netflix is easily one of the most wildest dramas I’ve ever seen the show is literally nuts (In a good way) — Tony (@CalicoTonyLive) May 13, 2022

Nah Nthati Moshesh is a little too good at being a villain are we sure she’s still acting 😭😭😭 #SavageBeauty #SavageBeautyNetflix — TikerTokerWho?? ³⁰ (@M_BUCIE) May 13, 2022

Yo Savage Beauty on Netflix is a marvel to watch!! When have we ever seen colorism and bleaching being confronted on SA television??! It tackles polygamy, it tackles colorism in the beauty industry and it tackles difficulties of children being born out of wedlock all rolled in 1 — A Celibate Hun. (@lindelani_linn1) May 14, 2022

