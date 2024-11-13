Ms Levels rejects child maintenance from ex-lover Ntencane

An ugly war of words between maskandi artists Senzo “Ntencane” Zondi and Nombuso “Ms Levels” Gcabashe has started. The fight is about maintenance of their four-year-old child.

So bad is the feud that they have sought protection orders against each other. They even composed songs bashing each other.

Ntencane’s song is titled Dear Ma Womtanami, and Ms Level’s song is titled Dear Baba Womtwana.

Did a police affidavit rejecting the papgeld

Ms Levels is so angry that she wrote an affidavit rejecting maintenance from Ntencane.

She also does not want Ntencane to see his child.

“When I was pregnant, Ntencane failed to maintain me and his unborn child. And when I gave birth, he was nowhere to be found, he disappeared until the child was one year old. I’ve been raising this child without his support and now I don’t want anything to do with him. And I even wrote an affidavit stating clearly that I don’t want him to maintain this child. I’m rejecting child support because I’ve been doing it all by myself,” Ms Levels told Sunday World.

Ms Levels’ song, Dear Baba Womtwana, is currently trending. And social media users believe that it is directed at Ntencane. She has denied this.

“My song is not directed at Ntencane, but if the shoe fits, he must wear it,” said Ms Levels.

Sought protection orders against each other

She revealed that they have protection orders against each other.

“I’m the one who approached the family court and applied for a protection order against him. He and his current girlfriend also applied for protection orders against me. They claim that I’m harassing them, but I’m not,” said Ms Levels.

Ntencane confirmed that he is not allowed to see his child.

“My girlfriend and myself have protection orders against her. One of the conditions is that she must not mention my name on social media or anywhere because she has a tendency of insulting me and my girlfriend.

“But she hasn’t stopped. She still insults me and my current girlfriend whenever she feels like it. I should’ve approached the court so she could be arrested. But I cannot do that because she’s my baby mama and she looks after my child,” said Ntencane.

He complained that Ms Levels has been a thorn in his butt.

Vowed to continue child support via courts

“I’ve been maintaining my child, and I have slips to prove it. At some point I bought Christmas clothes for the child, but she returned them. She said she cannot take second-hand clothes. Now I’m going to approach the court and maintain the child through the court. I’ll decide how much I want to pay. And she can decide to collect the money or leave it there,” said Ntencane.

He also denied that his song, Dear Mama Womtanami is directed at Ms Levels. The song is about a jealous baby mama who cannot accept rejection.

