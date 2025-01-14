Mseleku believes younger wife will carry forward rest of generation

Musa Mseleku, the renowned polygamist and star of the reality show Uthando NeSthembu, has become both a subject of intrigue and a symbol of the evolving conversation around traditional African practices, modern relationships, and gender dynamics.

His polygamous lifestyle, characterised by multiple wives, has sparked widespread debate. It has also inspired reflection on the role of culture and personal choice in today’s world.

Mseleku’s relationships have been a consistent focal point for discussion. They offer a rare, intimate glimpse into the joys, challenges, and complexities of polygamy in the modern world.

His lifestyle has drawn mixed reactions from viewers

While some view his lifestyle as a manifestation of cultural pride and personal freedom, others have criticised it for perpetuating patriarchal norms and gender imbalances.

Mseleku’s decision to marry a fifth wife has made headlines. This especially in light of his long-standing desire to expand his family.

Mseleku said the addition of a fifth wife is not a reflection of his personal growth nor vision for the future. He said this in a recent interview.

“Wife number five is not going to determine how my life will develop as I grow. Taking a young wife has several advantages. And I am positive that she will be able to carry forward the rest of the generation,” he said.

Wants to father up to 20 children

His dream of fathering as many as 20 children has also been a topic of much discussion.

“I know that some of my wives ensure that they prevent having more children. So, my dream is not possible under these circumstances. I cannot say I am leaving this to my sons. Because they will have children of their own and their families, but mine is to guide them.”

The decision to expand his family hasn’t come without its challenges. Some of his wives have expressed dissatisfaction with the idea of Mseleku marrying additional women. A few even threatened to leave the marriage if he follows through with his plans.

Mseleku, however, has maintained that he made his intentions clear from the start. He would not stop living according to his principles.

“If they decide to leave, it will be a sad thing, but I cannot stop them. I always make sure they do not leave, but I cannot share the secret of how I manage this.”

Reality show brought a lot of scrutiny

He has acknowledged that the scrutiny that comes with having a reality show impacts his decisions. This is particularly when it comes to protecting his children from external judgment. Despite the pressure, Mseleku believes that his children are resilient and capable of making their own decisions.

“My children know what is good and bad for them. So, the biggest protection comes from them rather than me. Mpumelelo Mseleku is bound to make mistakes because he is young. Bhut with time, he will be a great person.”

