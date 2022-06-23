MultiChoice mum on rumours of Mbalenhle Mavimbela’s departure

MultiChoice has chosen not to engage in speculation that Mbalenhle Mavimbela, one of the lead actresses who portrays Hlomu on The Wife, is exiting the telenovela, saying no decision has been taken.

This after rumours on social media on Wednesday about the imminent departure of Mavimbela, just as viewers are waiting for the shoot of season three to get under way.

Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming at MultiChoice, said: “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for season three.”

Mbalenhle captured the viewers’ hearts as Hlomu the journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver not realising that when you marry a man, you also marry his secrets.

The Wife, inspired by the Hlomu series of books by Dudu Busani-Dube, is Showmax’s first-ever telenovela.

The 25-year-old actress, who studied travel and tourism at the Durban University of Technology, has also starred in Isipho, Isibaya, Durban Gen, and House of Zwide.

