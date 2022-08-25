Muso TNS claims Sony Music prioritises amapiano only

Popular muso Nkazimulo Ngema, affectionately known as TNS, has taken to social media to rant about how Sony Music is prioritising amapiano music to his detriment.

Taking to his Facebook page, TNS said he wants to release music and has been calling Sony Music to no avail as it appeared the music company was only focused on amapiano.

He sarcastically said his songs and albums will rot in the studio because Sony did not want to release them.

The Umona hitmaker, who further stated that he is depressed, said though his music might not be important to Sony Music, it was important to him.

“This thing has been happening angifuni lutho I just wanna release music ngeskhathi esifanele kanti yini bafethu,” he wrote.

Earlier in the year shortly after Riky Rick’s shocking death, TNS revealed on his Facebook page that he wanted to end his life. His fans however pleaded with him not to take his life.

