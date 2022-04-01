My pronouns are they or them, shares transitioning Lumko Johnson

Former Yo-TV presenter Lumko Johnson will not be rereferred to as he or him anymore. But rather as they/them as Johnson transitions.

This comes a day after the LGBTQI+ community, together with Iranti and Home Affairs, partnered in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, where they allowed people to change their gender statuses with the department.

Johnson took to social media to share the news and applauded Johnson’s employees for being supportive as Johnson transitions.

“I’m here to share that in the last few months, I have been privately reshaping my gender identity with the assistance of therapy and hormonal treatment. I’ve kept this private to acclimatise my family and close friends to what the possible outcome could be,” wrote Johnson.

“The evolution of identity can never happen in secret because you unravel before everyone who watches. My current employer, through our MD and colleague, have been nothing short of supportive and sensitive.”

Johnson shared further: “At this stage my pronouns are they/them until further notice. I’d also like to add that anyone on a similar journey – questioning, transitioning, binaries – the fear is okay, the disrespect is not,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎬📱📻🎭📿 (@lumkojohnson)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author