Nandi Madida pens heartfelt birthday message to hubby Zakes

Media personality Nandi Madida has wished her husband Zakes Bantwini a blessed birthday.

She wrote a heartfelt birthday message and shared how Zakes had taught her to be spiritually aligned with the universe.

“I remember you were writing and producing Osama [hit song] and were on a fast at the time, you kept telling me that you felt so connected to the spiritual world and wanted that to reflect in your new music,” she wrote on social media.

She also shared that their daughter was a huge inspiration for the song and had just received her diagnosis for being autistic during that time. “Being spiritually rich is the most rewarding form of wealth for you and that is why I love you.”

The celebrity couple has been together for about nine years. They have been married for five years.

