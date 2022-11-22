Netflix honours Shona Ferguson at its summer celebration

Netflix, the online movie streaming platform, has honoured the late actor and producer Shona Ferguson through an art piece at its summer celebration.

Local stars starring in Netflix hits gathered in Cape Town at the weekend for the year-end celebration. Before his sudden and shocking death in July 2021, Ferguson produced and starred on The Kings of Joburg.

His wife Connie Ferguson accepted the painting and expressed her gratitude for the honour, saying her husband keeps receiving beyond the grave.

“I really have no words, thank you for honoring kingSHO in such a special and meaningful way. The tribute painting really captures his essence and his presence was strong at the Netflix summer celebration,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for this beautiful painting of the most amazing human I’ve ever known. It truly is special, and the best gift to me and my family. Bless you and bless you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World

Author