New king of maskandi Mayoghurt revels in newly found fame

Mongezi “Mayoghurt” Jama, a content creator, maskandi artist, and reality TV star, has disclosed that participating in the Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival was an incredible experience, as he was crowned the maskandi king.

The festival has received recognition for encouraging social cohesion and giving up-and-coming maskandi artists a platform to perform alongside well-known musical acts.

The 11th edition of the music festival was held on August 17 at Moses Mabhida’s People’s Park.

Together with Gatsheni, Stabhilithi, Ntencane, Mzukulu, Khuzani, and Sminoff, Mayoghurt performed on the same stage.

Other artists included Ntencane, Amageza Amahle, Mlabalaba, Ndoni and Jaiva Zimnike.

Mayoghurt, who has become well-known as a reality TV personality, has already experienced rapid success in the music business.

Although both of his parents are still alive, his grandmother on his father’s side of the family raised him. He was born in Umzimkhulu and currently resides in the Vaal.

The impact of Short n Sweet

Mayoghurt, also known as iBliss kaZwelonke, told Sunday World this week that appearing in the second season of Mzansi Magic’s reality show Short n Sweet has helped demonstrate to the world that people with dwarfism are capable of doing activities that people without the condition can.

“Short n Sweet really changed my life and even my music because it has grown, and people are loving it,” he said.

“I got the name Mayoghurt while I was growing up into manhood.”

The musician, 22, claimed that when he heard his father play a lot of maskandi, he fell in love with music at a very young age.

He put out a 10-track album called Utshwala Bomfana in 2020, and he just released an EP named Osisi Basemzini.

He said that fans should anticipate big things from his music career in the future.

