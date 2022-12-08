Nigerian pop star D’banj reportedly arrested for fraud

Nigerian pop star Oladapo Oyebanji, popularly known as D’banj, has reportedly been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

The Nigerian Idols judge was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly dodged summons and claimed to be abroad for concerts.

The Oliver Twist hitmaker is accused of diverting hundreds of millions of naira earmarked for the N-Power project. The empowerment project was set up by the government in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

D’banj allegedly conspired with some government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the scheme’s payroll. The stipends were then paid to beneficiaries whose accounts had been reportedly linked to his.

The musician’s application for bail was denied, as the court officials voiced concerns that the pop star cannot be trusted to attend trial if released on bail.

