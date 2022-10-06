Nollywood star Ngozi Ezeonu adds another feather to her cap

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu, well-known for playing a villain in a number of movies, has been appointed as the ambassador for international peace.

She wrote on her social media account: “Another feather to my cap, I am now chief Ngozi Ezeonu.”

A former journalist, Ezeonu is popular for playing the role of a mother in most Nigerian movies, where many viewers have loved to hate her character.

In 2012, Ezeonu bagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the eighth Africa Movie Academy Awards for her character in Adesuwa, a historical fiction film which was shot in Benin City, Edo State.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author