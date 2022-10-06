Nollywood star Ngozi Ezeonu adds another feather to her cap

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu, well-known for playing a villain in a number of movies, has been appointed as the ambassador for international peace.
She wrote on her social media account: “Another feather to my cap, I am now chief Ngozi Ezeonu.”
A former journalist, Ezeonu is popular for playing the role of a mother in most Nigerian movies, where many viewers have loved to hate her character.
In 2012, Ezeonu bagged a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the eighth Africa Movie Academy Awards for her character in Adesuwa, a historical fiction film which was shot in Benin City, Edo State.
