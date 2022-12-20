Nomfundo Moh buys her mom a house as birthday gift

- Advertisement -

Award-winning songbird Nomfundo Moh Ngcobo has gifted her mother with a new house for her birthday.

The rising star has achieved the most this year from winning a SAMA and releasing her album Amagama Delux, a body of 13 songs that feature Ami Faku, Sha Sha, De Mthuda, Lady K, and Naxion Cross. The deluxe has five more contributions with features from Shekhinah, Sjava, and Kwesta

She also received a double-platinum plaque during her graduation for her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Nomfundo’s mother celebrated her birthday on Monday and in the video clips shared on social media she took her family out to celebrate.

After the celebration, Nomfundo surprised her mother with the new home.

Taking to social media on Tuesday the singer shared how grateful she is to be a title deed owner and that the feeling still feels so surreal.

“Aibo namhlanje ke iAlarm lingvuse lathi ‘title deed girl vuka’ angkaze ngthuke kanje, I’m wide awake as we speak,” she wrote.

