Nomfundo Moh on her latest offering ‘Amagama Deluxe’

Rising star and Phakade Lami hitmaker Nomfundo Moh Ngcobo is gracing the airwaves with her most anticipated Amagama Deluxe album.

Earlier this year, the talented vocalist released Amagama, a body of 13 songs that feature Ami Faku, Sha Sha, De Mthuda, Lady K, and Naxion Cross.

The deluxe has five more contributions with features from Shekhinah, Sjava, and Kwesta.

In an interview with Sunday World about her new album, Monfundo said the deluxe is her show of appreciation for the support she received when she released Amagama.

“When I released the first album, I promised my fans that I would release this offering — wherein I would add new singles to my debut album should it do well and it certainly did,” she said.

The additions increase the Afro-pop element of the album… twinkling percussion, and emotive performances. ‘Sundays are for Lovers’ is currently making waves on social media and radio.

The support she received from people and her desire to assure them that whatever they are going through would pass, inspired the new tracks.

“I collaborated with the people I did because I had sat down with my team and we realised that they would do justice to my songs and complete them well, which they did.”

Currently, Nomfundo is touring different cities to interact with the fans of her music.

“I am very happy for the support that I have received so far from my fans since my debut album and that is why I saw if fit to go out to as many places as I could,” she concluded.

