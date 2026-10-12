Nonku Williams says ‘Yes!’ to Lungani Rammaledi after romantic proposal

Reality television star Nonku Williams is engaged after accepting a marriage proposal from her partner, businessman Lungani Rammaledi.

Williams announced the news on Instagram, sharing photographs from the romantic occasion, including an image of herself holding a plate bearing the words “Will you marry me?” while showing off her engagement ring.

“I thought it was just dinner…until dessert came with a question and a ring. I said YES to my forever,” she wrote.

The announcement attracted congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, who celebrated the news in the comments.

The engagement comes after Williams and Rammaledi publicly celebrated their first relationship anniversary earlier this month. Although the couple have shared glimpses of their romance on social media, the proposal marks a significant milestone in a relationship that has attracted interest from followers of the Real Housewives of Durban star.

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From public romance to new chapter

Williams’ romantic history has previously unfolded in the public eye, including her relationship with the late gospel musician S’fiso Ncwane. The pair had a daughter, Nothile, in 2007. Williams has previously spoken about their relationship and its challenges, including the circumstances surrounding their separation while she was pregnant.

During an appearance on Showmax’s Untied, Williams recounted the emotional experience of learning that Ncwane had married Ayanda Ncwane through a magazine cover while she was heavily pregnant. Ncwane died in December 2016.

She has also opened up about her past marriage, describing it as an abusive and emotionally cold relationship that left her feeling trapped before she eventually divorced.

Williams later entered a relationship with businessman Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as Rough Diamond. Their romance featured on The Real Housewives of Durban, but the relationship eventually ended.

Her engagement to Rammaledi now marks another chapter in her personal life.

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Fans celebrate Nonku Williams’ engagement

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages, with followers celebrating the reality star’s happy news. The proposal has also prompted interest in what comes next for the couple, although they have not announced a wedding date or shared further details of their ceremony plans in the Instagram post.

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