Nota Baloyi says legal woes have been very costly, but fights on

A few days after being released on parole, Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Baloyi, who is accused of rape by actress Itumeleng Bokaba, appeared at the family court. This was in connection withy a protection order that was served in September.

In October Baloyi stated that he has requested that his attorney examine a video. This was because he believes she might have broken the protection order, which prohibits her from discussing him on social media.

Nine-minute video

According to the protection order, Bokaba is not allowed to post anything about Nota on social media or get in touch with him in any way.

Nota asked his attorney to watch the nine-minute video she uploaded in which she pleaded poverty. She also claimed that prosecutors might conclude there was no case. Because there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegation beyond a reasonable doubt. Or that the defence had bribed him.

Bokaba’s attorney will submit pleadings to prevent the enforcement of a provisionally extended permanent protection order until the case is heard.

Speaking to Sunday World after his court appearance on Friday, Baloyi said the matter was postponed. It was postponed for replying affidavits to be submitted on December 13, 2024. And for the indexing and pagination to be concluded by January 21 2025.

When asked about his legal woes, he said they have been a costly exercise. But he hopes all of it will be over very soon.

Legal woes

“With regards to the rape case, we are waiting for the prosecution to decide whether they will still proceed with it after they have concluded investigations. So, hopefully by the time the protection order matter sits, the rape matter would have been concluded. Because it starts in January next year,” said Baloyi.

The matter regarding the protection order will be heard on February 26 2025 at the Randburg family court.

Baloyi was released from Johannesburg Prison, also referred to as Sun City, on Monday. He is presently under house arrest with high-risk supervision until January 2025.

Baloyi was taken into custody earlier this month while appearing in the Randburg magistrate’s court on a rape charge.

After being found guilty of contempt of court, he was imprisoned for a different case involving rapper KO.

