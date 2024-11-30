Ntando Lurwengu to represent SA in Mr Universe pageant in LA

Ntando Lurwengu will be heading off to Los Angeles in December to represent South Africa at Mr Universe. Speaking to Sunday World this week, he said his journey in modelling and pageantry started when he was 18-years-old after winning his high school’s Mr and Miss Competition.

Thereafter, he was approached by an agency, which he worked with for about three years. That was until he completed his studies at the end of 2019.

“At the beginning of 2021, the opportunity to enter for Mr South Africa presented itself. I saw it as a great opportunity to further establish myself within the space. And also use it as a platform to advance a worthy cause close to my heart. That of making quality education opportunities more accessible to young people. Particularly those from previously disadvantaged communities,” said Lurwengu.

Honour and privilege to represent country

He said he feels honoured and privileged to be participating in the Mr Universe pageant. Especially because he will get to represent South Africa.

“It is a responsibility I do not take lightly. And I am looking forward to the task at hand, as well as making South Africa proud.

“Being a man in pageantry, I have often been viewed as superficial, self-absorbed and pompous. I have always been intentional about remaining genuine and authentic in my interactions with people. And this has gone a long way in reshaping the way people view me and disproving the stereotypes.”

Lurwengu sees rejection as an opportunity to learn and find another way on how to make something work. Especially within the modelling and pageantry space.

Open to exploring, with a strong team behind him

“I like to believe I am an objective person. And when I receive criticism, I am of the view that there’s always truth to it, especially when the criticism is constructive. Therefore I am always open to learning and growing from my moments of critique and rejection.”

Fashion designer Ole Ledimo of House of Ole will be one of the people who are part of Lurwengu’s journey. He will be there as his stylist and fashion director. Ledimo said this collaboration aligns with his brand.

“Coming from a diverse and eclectic Xhosa and Zulu background with some Sotho influence. Ole’s work really spoke to me, as it is rooted in creating wearable and bespoke art through his designs. With that being said, I believe he is the best suited person to encapsulate who I am. As well as who we are as the South African people. As I go to represent our nation on the world stage at Mr Universe 2024.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content