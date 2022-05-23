E-edition
Omuhle Gela makes her debut on Uzalo tonight

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Omuhle Gela Instagram

Actress Omuhle Gela makes her debut as Nomaswazi on SABC 1’s Uzalo on Monday.

Omuhle explained her joy at being a part of the family: ” It’s such an honour working on such a huge production, the cast and crew have been extremely welcoming since day one and that’s made it very easy working on the production as a whole.’’

Nomaswazi wants her rightful place at the table. She wants to lead, she is smart, calculating, and moves stealthily.

 

