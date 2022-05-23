Omuhle Gela makes her debut on Uzalo tonight

Actress Omuhle Gela makes her debut as Nomaswazi on SABC 1’s Uzalo on Monday.

Omuhle explained her joy at being a part of the family: ” It’s such an honour working on such a huge production, the cast and crew have been extremely welcoming since day one and that’s made it very easy working on the production as a whole.’’

Nomaswazi wants her rightful place at the table. She wants to lead, she is smart, calculating, and moves stealthily.

