Penuel Mlotshwa withholds papgeld to force access to his children

Podcaster Penuel Lungelo Mlotshwa has aired his papgeld dirty laundry out in public for everyone to see.

Mlotshwa has in the past been accused by the mother of his two children of being a woman basher and love rat.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Mlotshwa said he made a decision three months ago to stop sending money for three of his seven children. He also decided to stop his legal bi for visitation rights.

Choosing to become a deadbeat dad

“I became a ‘deadbeat’. I have told myself I will only contribute to their livelihoods and school fees when I can get them to visit me in Joburg. And can enjoy time with them like other normal parents,” said Mlotshwa.

The podcaster said he has struggled for access to his 11-year-old son in Newcastle, and his other two children.

“I have never been able to have them visit me in six years. They are in Durban. I realised that I have been an enabler of toxic behaviour over the years and that endless court cases (and three parenting plans) have not helped me have my rights to be a father enforced.”

Penuel demands that the baby mamas put the children first

He added that until the mothers put his three children first and allow them to spend time with him in Johannesburg, he will withhold support.

“I hope that something will change soon, that the mothers will have a change of heart and that I will get to have my kids, as I do with my other four kids. I am grateful to those mothers for having a civil and healthy co-parenting relationship with me. And allowing me to be a father.

Good Fathers need to be able to speak out about injustices when it pertains to their kids, without being persecuted due to toxic fathers out there. My story is here to inspire other fathers to also speak out against parental alienation.”

