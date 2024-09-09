Podcaster, author Mpoomy Ledwaba loses her mother-in-law

Podcaster entrepreneur and now author Nompumelelo Mpoomy Ledwaba has shared heartbreaking news on her social media pages.

The Wisdom Wellness podcast host, who is the wife of singer Brenden Praise, announced that she has lost her mother-in-law Debrah Ledwaba.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our mother. Mama left us in the early hours of Sunday, 8 September,” she wrote.

“She fought a long and good fight, and even in the midst of pain, she brought laughter and smiles to her family. She is safe in the arms of her father.”

Ledwaba thanked her friends and family for the love, care, and calls that she has been receiving since she lost her mother.

She added that details regarding memorial and funeral services will be shared in due time.

Last week veteran kwaito artist Mapaputsi, real name Sandile Ngwenya, died in hospital.

His former manager, Busisiwe Kunene, confirmed the news of his passing by stating that he passed away on Thursday night.

More details regarding the late musician’s death were later revealed.

According to reports, the Manga Manga Business hitmaker fell ill towards the end of 2023 and had not been in good shape since.

At the time of his hospitalisation, his family had requested privacy.

Music career

The kwaito legend, who was born in Zola, in Soweto, rose to fame after releasing his album Izinja in 2001.

Mapaputsi began his musical career in 1998, collaborating with musicians such as TKZee, Chiskop, and Sbu.

YFM DJ Khabzela was the one who sparked his interest in recording in 2001.

After he met with the D-Rex and Khabzela, they recorded the project and produced Izinja.

In 2003, he won awards for Best Kwaito Artist and Best Kwaito Song at the Metro FM Awards in 2002.

