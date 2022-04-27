Pop bottles to host a tribute concert for DJ Dimplez

Pop Bottles will hold a tribute concert for it’s founder DJ Dimplez on Sunday.

This will be the first concert without him following his sudden passing after he suffered a brain hemorrhage earlier this year. He died on March 6, soon after the death of rapper Riky Rick.

This concert will be about remembering him for his profound contribution to South African hip hop and culture.

It will be held at Casalinga Rocky Ridge Rd, Muldersdrift from 12 midday.

Some of artists that are the line-up are DBN Gogo, Majorsteez, DjSwitchSA, Ms Cosmo SA, Ayanda MVP, MaEzee Does It and Touchline Truth.

